Digital Refresh Networks creates DVC campaign for Motilal Oswal

24 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

Motilal Oswal Mutual Funds has launched a series of digital films to create visibility for its ELSS fund and its dual benefits in a quirky way with relatable real life situations. Conceptualised and executed by Digital Refresh network, campaign films aim to reiterate the unique proposition of Motilal Oswal Long Term Equity Fund (An ELSS Fund).

Speaking on the film Charles Nadar, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited (MOFSL) said, “Since it’s that time of the year when investors are scrambling for ways to save tax, this campaign seeks to highlight Motilal Oswal Long Term Equity Fund offerings, mainly built to help save tax U/S 80C and achieve their planned financial goals. We constantly endeavour to design ad campaigns that evoke humour, are awe-inspiring, and are relatable to everyday situations. On this note, we took cue from those real life situations where choosing from one of two options can result in the fear of missing out on the alternative, making it difficult to take a decision. But with our ELSS fund, one can save tax and build wealth simultaneously. ”

Added Amit Agarwal – Creative Director, Digital Refresh Networks: “A clear brief is half of the job done! Thanks to the team at MOMF, we received a very sharp proposition to communicate. We were happy to build further on our expertise with short format stories, to help the sharp messaging, land effectively with the audience. What becomes critical in this form is the little nuances that make the story come through even within a short window. It is the attention to this detailing that makes all the difference and finally, it’s the response to the communication that adds to the joy of this process, the videos have been well accepted by the audience as we are seeing great organic traction! That is the win we play for.”