Designaren rebrands to Bokaap Design

08 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

Designaren, a studio that focuses on branding, packaging and UX/UI design, has announced it has been rebranded to Bokaap Design.

Bokaap Design has partnered with 100s of domestic and international clients like McDonald’s, Radio Mirchi, Jones Lang LaSalle, Brookfield Financial, ICICI Prudential, and Citibank by providing them affordable and holistic design solutions. It helps startups and MSMEs across domains to communicate their purpose through a strategic understanding of the brand, product, and audience which all come together to inspire a simple, functional, and impactful design.

When asked about the brand’s transition, Founder Niraali Parekh said: “At the heart of this revamp is the intent to focus on our core strengths owing to our exposure and versatility and delivering products for bridging business goals while meeting user needs. I have taken time to reflect on my journey through Bokaap for my next phase of growth. Some things about us have changed, and others, like our commitment, integrity, and personalized service will always stay the same.”