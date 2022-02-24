DDB Mudra rolls out new film for McDonald’s – N.E.

24 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

McDonald’s India (N&E) has launches a new campaign for the newly-introduced butter chicken and butter paneer grilled burgers.

Commenting on the campaign Rajeev Ranjan, Chief Operating Officer, McDonald’s India – North and East said: “Burrraaahh is the way our North Indian guests express the feeling when they experience excitement, joy and delight together. Our new ad film perfectly captures these emotions our guests experience while consuming our Butter Chicken and Butter Paneer grilled burgers.”

Added Iraj Fraz Batla, Creative Head – North, DDB Mudra: “Fans of Punjabi food are instinctively going to fall in love with the new McDonald’s butter chicken & paneer grilled burgers. And like you’d go ‘Ooh-la-la’ on trying a lovely French wine, or ‘Bravo!’ on tasting an original Italian pizza – when we took our first bite of the new burger, we instinctively went, ‘Burrraaahh!’ Through the film, we wanted to show the same happiness that we experienced while enjoying the new burger. You’d definitely go ‘Burrraaahh!’ when you try it.”