DDB Mudra creates campaign for Meesho

01 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

Meesho, the online shopping platform, has launched its latest campaign which highlights the consumer dilemma of ‘Loon Ya Na Loon?’ Featuring three TVCs that target three different consumer segments the campaign highlights Meesho’s value proposition of offering products at the lowest prices.

Conceptualised by DDB Mudra, the campaign is based on the insight that consumers often debate “Loon ya na Loon?” before making any purchase. The TVCs showcase the protagonist’s journey from contemplation to a no-compromise shopping experience on Meesho.

Said Megha Agarwal, Head of Growth at Meesho: “When consumers want to purchase something they desire, the guilt or need to cut down on other expenses often crop up, making them prioritize one desire over another. The core objective of the campaign is centred around resolving the ‘Loon Ya Na Loon’ predicament. At Meesho, we are helping millions fulfill their desires by providing them a wide selection of quality products at the lowest prices.”

Added Pallavi Chakravarti, Creative Head – West, DDB Mudra: “To buy or not to buy – that is the question. Which bargain-hunting, value conscious Indian shopper has not hit the pause button and wondered about all the demands on her/his budget, before picking up something? It is this behavioral truth that we played on to land a simple message – Meesho offers prices so low, you’ll never have to choose between one thing or the other again. The result was a breezy yet insightful campaign which we believe will resonate with our target audiences around the country.”