Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Would you trust a glowing review to a product or service provider on an e-commerce site? Or would you think it’s been fixed?

03 Feb,2022

So what’s your view on today’s question? We mean, the issue raised in today’s question. Let’s hear it from Dr Bhaskar Das in the February 3 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q.Would you trust a glowing review to a product or service provider on an e-commerce site? Or would you think it’s been fixed?

A.Everything is possible in the age post-truth world. But the assumption presupposes gullibility of consumers. They are smart enough to cross check veracity of any such effort through their community connect. There might be some exceptions but that does not prove that the assumption in your question is a frequent reality. In today’s day and age, one can’t expect a consumer to opt for something which they don’t want.