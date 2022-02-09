Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | TikTok is future of social media, says Meta. And TikTok doesn’t exist in India. So would you say we are losing out because of our anti-China offensive?

09 Feb,2022

February 9 edition of Das ka Dum.

Q. TikTok is future of social media, says Meta. And TikTok doesn’t exist in India. So, would you say we are losing out because of our anti-China offensive?

A. I don’t believe in deterministic prediction as too many such prognostications have bitten dust if you do some research on such subjects.

Having said that, I admit that a lot of people especially the millennials and Generation Alpha watch videos on social media. Both Meta and Snapchat have also indicated that the future of social media looks more like the Chinese short-video making app TikTok. Good for them. Market is the judge. But we can’t say that tomorrow Reels won’t be a force to reckon with. The digital world is in a constant state of evolution and disruption. Today’s trend can’t be extrapolated to future.

Coming to the fallout of anti-Chinese overtures and the so-called consequent loss for India, I have no view beyond that everything must go through the litmus test of national interest and the government of the day is best to decide it. Bit I feel in today’s world. it’s not an operating challenge for either an organisation or a consumer. Aren’t Google and its other platforms or FB and its other platforms banned in China? But they are perhaps doing fine. What say?