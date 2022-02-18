Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das |The kind of monies some of our youngsters have got at the IPL auctions makes one feel that we’ve are in the wrong profession. What say?

It’s a Friday, but not a fun question. In fact pretty serious. Let’s hear it from Dr Bhaskar Das in the February 18 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

A. I believe that most career-hunters get what they deserve or are passionate about. One can’t pivot to a new line of career just by the lure of money, unless one has marketable skills. Even in this space, the principles of Darwinism apply viz survival of the fittest. In other words, there will be competition in search of excellence. So I can’t agree with your observation. Getting compensated in sync with one’s capabilities isn’t always an easy path. And the limits of capabilities are a moving target. In the area of sports, there are examples galore to prove my point. Since a sportsperson’s career span is usually finite, I feel happy when some unknown faces emerge in IPL and become a star. That’s the reason that the bench strength of India in the shorter version of the game is stunning. IPL has facilitated that. Does it happen in all professions including ours? I leave this to you to decide.