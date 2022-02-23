Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | The fact of matter is that some of the legacy news entities hardly make any revenues from their digital offerings (vis-a-vis print)

23 Feb,2022

Following up on yesterday’s question on writing the epitaph for print, here’s another. Do read Dr Bhaskar Das in Das ka Dum dated February 23. Read on…

A. So what? It is well known that as a society we are inexorably moving towards a digital world through video, mobile and social media interactions. It is also leading to oligopolies of high tech companies. So digital investment by print or other media companies or other organisations are not aimed at (my presumption) competing with high tech companies, but to bolster their legacy reach and capabilities (rich content, interactivity with their stakeholders, capturing real-time market feedback etc) in sync with a ubiquitously connected world and to serve the millennium and alpha generation. It also protects their legacy business. So generation of big ticket revenue may not be the trigger for investing in digital routes to serve the audience.