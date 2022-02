Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | So how does someone like Dr Bhaskar Das observe Valentine’s Day? Now please don’t say that every day is V-Day or I’m too old for it..

11 Feb,2022

It was meant to be a fun Friday question. But our Wizard with Words makes the even most frivolous of them philosophical. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das’s response to our question in the February 11 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

A.Ha ha. It seems you have applied AI/ML technique in anticipating my response. Hence, it has to be different this time. See, we all believe in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (world is a family). Iif one gets out of a myopic biological raison d’etre of celebrating a Valentine, then one can love anyone, irrespective of biological and gender reasons. So if one is a blithe spirit, love is everywhere. Just feel it more on Valentine’s Day, perhaps.