Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | So do you think Budget 2022 will be good for the A&M&E economy?

02 Feb,2022

An unfair question, given that the devil is normally in the details, and one needs to go through all the fineprint to get the real picture. But, then, we don’t always think of being too fair, esp when it comes to provocative questions to our Wizard with Words. Hai na? Just joking. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the February 2 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on..

A.It’s too early to comment on the impact of the Union Budget on A&M industry, as I am not an expert to decode the impact in totality. Having said that, I think this Budget would improve the tailwind for A&M as more money would be going in the hand of the dispossessed/under-possessed and there has been a significant push towards digital. Besides, there would be high capex investment which would result in a trickle-down effect across relevant sectors. Hence. I feel overall business sentiments would improve which, in its turn, would benefit A&M sector also.