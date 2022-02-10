Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | One reason why Wordle is so popular is that it’s not easily available. Just one puzzle in 24 hours. Not a new thing in marketing, right? Control supply, increase demand

Q. One of the reasons why Wordle is said to be so popular is that it’s not easily available. Just one puzzle in 24 hours. Not a new thing in marketing, right? Control supply, increase demand.

A. I know that the word game Wordle is a new social media obsession. With Wordle, players can do (just) one word puzzle per day, and that word is the same for everyone who plays.

But I guess that the appeal of Wordle is not just about sharing intellectual experiences. It’s fun to play and share on social media. But, subconsciously, it might be an effort to demonstrate our intellectual superiority over others. Every game involves skill and expertise. So one has to give the credit where it is due. But can we be oblivious of a possible (may be unconscious) mental conditioning of a so-called superiority complex? But, what the heck?! Let there be fun and mass participation. It’s a game after all.