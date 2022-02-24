Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Metaverse, it’s said, will transform the way A&M&E will be. But not many people really understand what it means. Could you help decode what it is

24 Feb,2022

Now Metaverse is the hottest new button in every chatter. The question is do we know what it entails. So we asked Dr Bhaskar Das the question and here’s his answer for Das ka Dum dated February 24. Read on…

Q. Metaverse, it’s said, will transform the way A&M&E will be. But not many people really understand what it means. Could you help decode what it is.

A. I must admit I have limited understanding on the subject. Metaverse or Meta, I understand, aims to innovate the way people interact with each other on the internet, interacting in a way previously only thought possible in science fiction. I can further imagine that Meta’s researchers would build better models that can learn from trillions of examples, work across hundreds of different languages, seamlessly analyse text, images and video together; develop new augmented reality tools etc.

If these are indicative possibilities, there is every possibility that A&M industry would be deeply be impacted by it. Aren’t we seeing metaverse marriage, metaverse real estate initiatives already? Within the next 12 months you would observe more experiments involving the marcom industry using meta for creating unique experiences.

Come to think of it, all practitioners should take a crash course in appreciating the world of metaverse in augmenting possibilities.