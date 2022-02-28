Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | It’s Maha Shivratri tomorrow. Lord Shiva is said to be the god who destroys the impurities taking refuge in the human mind. Any takeaways for us in A&M&E?

Q. It’s Maha Shivratri tomorrow. Lord Shiva is said to be the god who destroys the impurities taking refuge in the human mind. Any takeaways for us in the A&M&E media?

A. It seems to be your passion to relate spiritual occasions to A&M industry. As a consequence, I have to transport a spiritual philosophy to an industry sector. Not an easy task.

It is said that Maha Shivratri is the night of convergence of Shiva and Shakti. This implies that the masculine and feminine energies which contribute to balancing the world. This festival marks the remembrance of overcoming darkness and ignorance in life.

When we look at any industry sector, including A&M, isn’t it true that we constantly strive to overcome the atrophy caused by ignorance and darkness of ideas and move towards enlightenment that eventually paves the way for sustained success? When start-ups become unicorns and disrupt legacy practices, they epitomise in essence the core philosophies of Maha Shivratri.