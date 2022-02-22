Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | It’s Day 52 of the now not-so-new-year. Your sentiments on how the first 52 days have been? Hope war and pandemic don’t make things fall down like a pack of cards!

Fifty-plus days already. Wow! Let’s hear it from Dr Bhaskar Das on how the new year has been, for him and the A&M&E business in general. In the February 21 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. It’s Day 52 of the now not-so-new-year. Your sentiments on how the first 52 days have been? Hope war and pandemic don’t make things fall down like a pack of cards!

A. FANTASTIC in one word. Personally, I continue to have my freedom to understand my routes of peace and happiness. Many pass through this earth without knowing what they want. If one finds out what one wants from life, one may have a resolve to fight for. Professionally, the 52 days have been showing signs in positive direction. There is an onward and upward journey for the business world in general and in many sectors, the recovery post pandemic have started.

Do you know that 52 is an angel number and it offers one an opportunity to rediscover oneself. So you have the option to start again.