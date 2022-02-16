Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Is it a fair ask for multinationals to stay off treading on geo-politically sensitive issues like the one created by Hyundai Pakistan and a few others?

16 Feb,2022

This question concerns the offensive post by Hyundai Pakistan and a few others. So we asked Dr Bhaskar Das the question for the February 16 edition of Das ka Dum. Here’s his response. Read on…

Q. Is it a fair ask for multinationals to stay off treading on geo-politically sensitive issues like the one created by Hyundai Pakistan and a few others?

A. Any organisation, multinational or local, needs to have resident capabilities to tread carefully, when they operate across geographies, or on issues that concern social/ cultural issues in a country, especially when the society has multiple diversities. No organisation that is engaged in marketing their brands locally or globally can afford to take sides on matters that are sensitive about geo-political and cultural issues, unless they are ready to face possible unpalatable consequences.