Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | GroupM says AdEx will grow 22% in 2022. Madison estimates 20%. Realistic, Over-optimistic, Pessimistic?

17 Feb,2022

Unfair question to ask given that the second of the two reports released only yesterday (Feb 16). But we asked nevertheless. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das’s response in the February 17 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. GroupM says AdEx will grow 22% in 2022. Madison estimates 20%. Realistic, Over-optimistic, Pessimistic?

A. Growth is an inescapable imperative. So no amount of positivity be termed as an exaggeration. Both the reports – Pitch Madison and Group M estimates – are directionally and format wise in sync, inspite of difference in percentage terms. In spite of pandemic-led negativity, these encouraging reports are most welcome. And I strongly feel it would happen.