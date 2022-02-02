Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Given that Budget speeches are so critical for the fortunes of news channels, do you think there should be a short ‘strategic timeout’ between Part A and B of the speech to allow for ads?

01 Feb,2022

A fun question, but it’s not that we’ve not had a pause in the Budget speech in recent years. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the February 1 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on… Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. Given that the Budget speech is so critical for the fortunes of news channels, do you think the news channels must make a representation to the FM asking for a short ‘strategic timeout’ between Part A and B of the speech to allow for ads?

A. I don’t think any news channel is so desperate to make such frivolous request, specially for a serious subject like the Union Budget, unless wishes are horses, as they say.