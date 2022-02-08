Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Facebook is said to have lost some 500k daily users in the last three months of 2021. Why do you think is this happening? Didn’t read the future?

08 Feb,2022

We know it’s not an easy question to answer, but if it’s easy, it’s not for our Wizard with Words. He can answer ALL. Ha ha. Let’s hear it from Dr Bhaskar Das in the February 8 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. Facebook is said to have lost some 500k daily users in the last three months of 2021. Or says Meta’s quarterly earnings report which obviously can’t be wrong. Why do you think is this happening? Didn’t read the future?

A. Empirical data seems to suggest that investors are dumping FB parent Meta platforms, after the social networking company disclosed a dip in the quarterly number of daily users from the last quarter of 2021. There can be many possible reasons for it, unless it’s a temporary blip. Afterall it’s FB. They are strong enough to launch a counter-strategy. Meta attributed this decline to competition from other video sharing platforms and other messaging services and to higher mobile data tariff in india.

But there might be other challenges too. FB is trying to increase its subscriber number for quite some time whether through acquisition of Instagram and What’sApp and subsequently through launch of Reels, the short video format. Immersive metaverse would require investment for augmenting users and their engagement. Hence revenue from existing verticals have to continuously grow. It may not be an easy task, especially when there are anti-Trust challenges also. Hence the volatility in stockmarket seems to be a combination of facts that are affecting the sentiment towards the script.