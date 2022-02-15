Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Does the fact that there was no Indian advertiser on Super Bowl LVI half-time an indicator that no Indian brand occupies the world stage?

Okay, an unfair question to ask. But every year we see the string of Super Bowl ads on YouTube, we wonder why there is no Indian brand out there. So we asked Dr Bhaskar Das the question for the February 15 edition of Das ka Dum. Here’s his response. Read on…

A. I agree that Super Bowl is one of the biggest advertising events of every year as brands flock to grab advertising slots. It’s also a fact that it makes sense, if a brand is a global player, as the ROI would not otherwise justify the outlay. Having said that, I must add that if a brand isn’t in super Bowl, it doesn’t mean that it’s a failure. There are a lot of Indian brands which are playing in global stage and that too successfully without being part of a popular sports event. It’s like saying that if an indian brand doesn’t participate in IPL (not comparing it with popularity of Super Bowl), it tantamounts to a marketing failure. Success in business is not just about advertising in the most popular event.