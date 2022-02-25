Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | A chowk named outside the very building he gave his everything for. What a remarkable tribute to Pradeep Guha. Your thoughts?

25 Feb,2022

We were touched by the gesture. To a recognise a professional (note: not owner) who gave his all to the organisation. Not the first time civic infra has been named after a media professional, but in the age where people aren’t said to be caring much about their former execs, it’s a gesture that’s amazing. Hats off to all those who helped in seeing this happen. So we asked Dr Bhaskar Das for his sentiments and here’s his answer for Das ka Dum dated February 25. Read on…

Q. A chowk named outside the very building he gave his everything for. What a remarkable tribute to Pradeep Guha. Your thoughts?

A. It is a fantastic gesture to an iconic person who played a significant role in shaping the A&M and Entertainment industries. Kudos to The Times of India Group.