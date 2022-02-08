Dailyhunt and RedFM collaborate to launch Vibe Check

By Our Staff

Dailyhunt, the content aggregation platform, has collaborated with RedFM, to launch ‘Vibe Check’. The new programme will bring RJs like RJ Akriti to the Dailyhunt newsroom to present news in a snackable short-video format. Inclusive Divyangjan Entrepreneur Association (IDEA)—an association that works on livelihood opportunities for differently abled individuals has joined this initiative as an inclusion partner to enable the delivery of content to those with speech and hearing disabilities.

Said Ravanan N, Head of Content, Eterno Infotech: “We’ve witnessed the power of short-video in its ability to effectively communicate with users within a short span of time. Leveraging this popular format to enable the effective delivery of news, Dailyhunt is excited to be collaborating with RedFM to launch Vibe Check, as we aim at engaging and empowering our users with newsworthy content. As we take on an inclusive approach towards content delivery, we are also glad to have IDEA on board with us as we strive to create content that is more accessible, especially to those with speech and hearing impediments. With RedFM and IDEA, we are set to revolutionize the space of news content as we take on an effective and humane approach.”

Added Nisha Narayanan, COO & Director, Red FM : “We live in a world today that’s driven by technology. From healthcare to education, from entertainment to manufacturing, technology is everywhere. As digital technologies dramatically reshape industry after industry, Red FM yet again enters into one more such Digi-tech. Tech is the future of Content and Innovation. And to build our presence in the space, we are excited to announce our Strategic Alliance with a tech-based conglomerate, with multiple content planforms like Dailyhunt, One India and many other. This is what we call – Hyper digital meets Hyper local. It’s a first-of-its-kind collaboration, with the sole purpose of creating Innovative Content that leads to newer revenue opportunities. One of the flagship initiatives of this collaboration with Dailyhunt is –“Vibe Check”, a short format news bulletin for the speech & hearing impaired. We believe in working in an inclusive way and this is a great start to create content for specially abled people. Many more such market-firsts are soon to follow in the near future.”

Said Mallikarjuna Iytha, Founder and CEO, Inclusive Divyangjan Entrepreneur Association-IDEA: “Inclusive Divyangjan Entrepreneur Association – IDEA is committed to the mission of Making India as Inclusive Capital of the World. Dailyhunt launching this campaign is a milestone towards Inclusive News and Information movement. IDEA is proud to be an Inclusion Partner with Dailyhunt in this mission to make inclusive media platform.”