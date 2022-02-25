Criteo launches its first commercial

25 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

Criteo, the global technology company that provides the world’s leading Commerce Media Platform, released its first commercial along with ‘The Future Is Wide Open’ microsite. These versions represent Criteo’s efforts to create an “open internet” in which customers have the power over what they discover, how firms engage with their information, and how businesses and creators of all kinds could connect with them.

Notes a communique: “Through this advertisement Criteo is starting a conversation about the future of the open internet to guide clients, employees, content creators and media partners to create an online ecosystem with more diversity, inclusion and access than ever before. For this campaign, Criteo partnered with Technology, Humans, and Taste [THAT].”