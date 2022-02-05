Continental Coffee brews new TVC

04 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

Continental Coffee has rolled out new TVC for their instant coffee brand, ‘Continental Xtra’. It features brand ambassador, actress Nithya Menen and legendary playback singer, P. Susheela . Continental Xtra TVC has been released in Telugu, Tamil & Kannada across all media platforms. The creative agency is Janrise and concept and direction are by Dream Merchants.

Speaking about the TVC, Preetam Patnaik- Head of Consumer Marketing, Continental Coffee said: “Continental Xtra, owing to its chunky granules that locks in the aroma and flavour of the coffee bean, offers you the strongest tasting cup of instant coffee, thus providing you with an extra boost of energy to take on the day. In our latest TVC for the brand, we have connected the strength of Continental Xtra to the inner strength of people, particularly of women.” Speaking more on the message in the film, Preetam added, “In our TVC, we have shed light on gender bias and stereotypes that surround us. Our aim is to portray a strong ambitious woman who through her inner strength can win the world over. We convey that message through the interaction between two strong and legendary icons, P. Susheela, and Nithya Menen wherein we introduce audiences to different challenging moments in life when one needs that ‘Xtra’ strength to confront and overcome difficult situations.”