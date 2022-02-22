Concept PR bags mandate for Stellantis automaker

21 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

Stellantis, a leading global automaker and mobility provider, has announced the appointment of Concept Public Relations as its PR agency in India for 2022. The agency will consult and execute Stellantis group communication in India along with JEEP and Citroën communication mandates. The mandate includes strategic consultation, planning, media relations, issues and crisis management, and integrated campaign development for the group and both brands.

Said Nipun Mahajan, Brand Head – JEEP India: “2022 is a big year for both brands with key products lined up for launch and so our communication strategy will be crucial. We believe Concept Public Relations (Concept PR) will be the right partner to ensure the brands remain engaging and exciting.”

Added Ashish Jalan, Managing Director, Concept Public Relations: “Working with iconic brands like Jeep and Citroën is an honour for everyone in Concept. Both brands are at the pinnacle of their craft. Jeep and Citroën are a rare blend of sophistication, luxury, design and performance. This is an exciting opportunity for the Concept family and we are committed to driving significant impact for the brands through effective communication strategies.”