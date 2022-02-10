Concept appoints Andrew Fernandes to head Delhi branch

10 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

Concept PR has appointed Andrew Fernandes as head of Delhi branch and national business development with an additional responsibility of leading the real estate and infrastructure portfolio.

Said Ashish Jalan, Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Concept PR: “Andrew has been associated with Concept Group since last six years, handling prominent clients in Real Estate and Infrastructure portfolio. He straddles various vertical practices with consummate ease and is known for his quick and strong creative recommendations with his clients. This strong sense of ownership and commitment has seen him drive organisation value with strong growth numbers and consistent business growth. Heading the Delhi branch will be an additional responsibility on him beside handling all his current mandates. We are pleased to have Andrew Fernandes as Delhi branch head.”