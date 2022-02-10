Coca-Cola unveils new campaign

10 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

Diljit Dosanjh, Coca-Cola India brand ambassador, has unveiled the company’s new campaign “Coke Tables” in Punjab. The campaign will go live on TV channels in Punjab and will also have a digital leg.

Commenting on the new campaign, Kaushik Prasad, Director Marketing- Coca-Cola said: “Coke goes really well with food and as a brand, we strive to inspire human connections and togetherness and this campaign does just that – it is a call for people to come together and to share a Coke and a meal! At Coca-Cola, we truly believe anywhere you have food & Coke is a chance to get together to create real magic. And we are ecstatic to have India’s most beloved pop-star Diljit Dosanjh kick-start this campaign in Punjab.”