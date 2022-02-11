CaratLane launches campaign for Valentine’s Day

11 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

CaratLane, the omnichannel jewellery brand, has launched its digital campaign, “Love it or Hate it” in an attempt to make Valentine’s Day special for everyone. The campaign with three films has been conceptualised and executed by BBH India.

Talking about the launch, Avnish Anand, COO and Co-Founder of CaratLane said: “As a brand, we have been witness to how our country has been celebrating Valentine’s Day in the last few years. We’ve seen more stories about how daughters have received jewellery on February 14 though their mum isn’t a fan of this day. We’ve realised that people need an excuse to gift and celebrate the love they have for someone in their life. And what’s unique about these stories is that it’s beyond the stereotypical couple gifting and extends to sisters, mother-daughters, aunts-nieces, etc. Through our 3 films, we wanted to highlight this beautiful insight and we’ve also curated special designs that make it easier for our customers to select thoughtful gifts.”

Speaking about the genesis of the campaign idea Aarti Srinivasan, ECD, BBH India added: “Most advertisements about Valentine’s Day showcase people who absolutely love and celebrate the day in an over the top way. But in reality that’s not always the case. So for this year’s campaign, we explored a contrarian and a more real take by telling stories of those who aren’t fans of this day.