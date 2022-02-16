Cadbury 5 Star celebrates the season of romance

16 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

Cadbury 5 Star has launched ‘The 5 Star Valentine’s Day Alibi’ campaign.

Said Anil Viswanathan, Vice President, Marketing – Mondelez, India: “Being at the heart of the country’s youth culture, Cadbury 5 Star has always communicated narratives that are witty and relatable. As a brand that truly understands Gen Z, we wanted our Valentine’s Day campaign to represent singles – to not only help them steer away from the awkward questions but also give them an experience to sit back and do nothing; bringing back the Cadbury 5 Star promise with elements of humour and quirk intact. After all, singles also deserve to have fun.”

Added Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India: “Valentine’s Day can be quite daunting for someone who’s single or just not into it. Since 5 Star has been championing the cause of people who just want to ‘do nothing’, we took it a step further this year by offering them a perfect escape from the madness. A commonly used excuse that will no more be a lie. As crazy as it sounds, some people will soon be spending Valentine’s Day doing literally nothing on a faraway island called ‘My Cousin’s Wedding’.

Said Shekhar Banerjee, Chief Client Officer and Head-West, Wavemaker India: “We didn’t just stop at creating an Island called My Cousin’s Wedding but also created a larger-than-life Embassy similar to a real one to create a legit experience. If that wasn’t enough, we even went ahead and created outdoor banter with a counter-culture approach between Cadbury 5 Star and Cadbury Silk thus establishing the brand’s different positioning while still leveraging the occasion that’s meant for the brands promoting love. To amplify the campaign further we tapped into various relevant youth touch points with a 3600 activation that helped us dial up the messaging across our TG and build in the brand messaging of escaping this Valentine’s by simply Doing Nothing! The response has been overwhelming and a lot of chatter around the escape plan by simply doing nothing is the talk of the town.”