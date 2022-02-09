Business Today turns 30

09 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with India Today group Chairperson Aroon Purie unveiled Business Today’s 30th Anniversary Special Edition on Tuesday.

Noted a communique: “One of the biggest editions ever of the magazine, the 30th anniversary issue has seven covers, 162 pages of editorial content, and 75 pages of advertisements from across categories like BFSI, IT, Luxury, Education and real estate among others, which include several innovations. On the circulation front, Business Today’s distribution reach has extended to new-age platforms such as Milkbasket, Fresh to Home, Amazon, Flipkart, and non-conventional outlets for magazine sales such as Spencers Retail, Patanjali Mega Mart, milk booths, grocery stores, and super markets. This has not only enabled the magazine sales to revive in the post-pandemic world but also accelerated growth in circulation. As a result, Business Today has already surpassed the pre Covid numbers in terms of circulation by end of January, and with the Anniversary jump of 33 per cent, it has scaled an all-time high.”