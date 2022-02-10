Banijay Asia appoints Rajesh Chadha as EVP

10 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

Banijay Asia, the media company creating premium content for television, films and OTT platforms, has appointed Rajesh Chadha to head the scripted business as the Executive Vice President and Business Head. As a part of his role, Chadha will be responsible for developing the scripted slate for Banijay Asia, building its legacy going forward and taking the organization to its next phase of growth.

Speaking about the new addition to the team, Deepak Dhar, CEO & Founder, Banijay Asia said: ”Innovation and creation is the way forward in the rapidly changing content industry and we are delighted to have Rajesh join the leadership team. His determination and affluent experience in the space will certainly add immense value to our future endeavours.”