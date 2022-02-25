Baggit partners 0101 for brand communication

25 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

Baggit, the fashion brand, has partnered with 0101 to take their digital journey forward. In the last two years, its e-commerce business has reportedly tripled. The 0101 team will spearhead Baggit’s performance and programmatic, social and martech.

Said Nina Lekhi, Managing Director and Chief Design Curator, Baggit: “The ecomm growth has reaffirmed the residual power of the brand – Baggit. The Data has just confirmed our hypothesis of the huge latent demand the country has. We are excited to now take the brand to its next level and have partnered with the 0101 team.”

Added Ajay Verma, Managing Partner, 0101: “We have recently launched venture that partners with organisations on data and communication across all internal conversion data streams – Direct, Social, Performance, Call Centre, Martech stacks, Marketplaces etc. with the promise of better customer conversion. “We are extremely excited to partner with the Baggit team to grow the brand in both offline and online channels. Our aim would be to relevantly differentiate the brand vis-à-vis the ‘sea of sameness’ of all other fashion brands.”