Axis Mutual Fund launches new campaign

17 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

Axis Mutual Fund unveiled its new campaign called ‘Axis ETF – Mutual Fund Ka Chota Bhai’. This campaign aims to spread awareness about ETFs (E- Easy, T –Tradable, F – Flexible) as a separate sub-category under mutual funds. ‘Axis ETF – Mutual Fund Ka Chota Bhai’ campaign has been conceptualized and creatively led by Korero Content & Communications.

Noted a communique: “To explain a concept that is fairly new to the Indian audiences, Axis Mutual Fund’s new campaign uses the analogy between siblings to identify ETFs as the “younger, growing-up sibling within the MF family.” Just like a younger brother, the ETF category has the potential to grow exponentially. The campaign focuses on the use of creatives to spread awareness about ETFs and establish its close relationship with mutual funds.”