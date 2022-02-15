Auburn Digital Solutions strengthens Delhi team

15 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

Auburn Digital Solutions, a full-service omni channel digital agency, announced the new team addition of Manish Kumar as AVP – Client Consulting and Strategic Initiatives. He will focus on developing and strengthening the agency’s national digital services and helping existing and new clients transform their digital processes and marketing strategies as well as achieving ROI driven marketing outcomes.

Speaking on the appointment, Ashish Tripathi, Co-Founder, Auburn Digital Solutions said: “We are delighted to welcome Manish into Auburn. His experience will be instrumental in further strengthening our senior leadership talent pool and is marketing acumen will add to our omni channel digital strengths.”

Commenting on the development, Harsh Kedia, Co-Founder, Auburn Digital Solutions added, “In our passion for delivering excellence for our clients we provide senior resource support and engagement to each and every account. We are expanding rapidly, and with digital remits becoming even more important in the marketing mix today, Manish is well poised to strengthen our service offerings as we leap into our new phase of growth. ”