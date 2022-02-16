Amit Misra expands role to CEO, MSL South East Asia

16 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

Publicis Groupe has announced the appointment of Amit Misra as Chief Executive Officer, MSL South East Asia, in addition to his current role as CEO, MSL South Asia. As part of his expanded responsibilities Amit will drive MSL’s growth in the South East Asia markets.

Misra, who has steered MSL India for more than eight years, will work to drive Publicis Groupe’s Power of One solutions in the South East Asian markets.

Speaking on the appointment, Amrita Randhawa, Chief Executive Officer, Publicis Groupe South East Asia, said: “Amit has taken MSL to greater heights year on year in India and South Asia. Amit leading the mandate for two regions will further leverage the Publicis Groupe’s Power of One model, with MSL being a true powerhouse offering scale and depth of services to our clients. I have no doubt that MSL South East Asia will reach unprecedented heights with Amit’s leadership.”

Added Misra: “At MSL, we get together the best of technology, content, creativity and digital prowess to deliver transformative ideas for our clients. MSL’s journey in South Asia over the last few years has been enriching and exhilarating at the same time and I look forward to taking my learnings to the expanded role. This is a tremendous opportunity to create interesting synergies across geographies from the perspective of our clients and talent and I remain excited about our growth in Asia.”