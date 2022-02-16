Ambuja Cement & ACC launch sustainability campaign

By Our Staff

Ambuja Cements and ACC limited, member companies of Holcim India have reinforced their first joint sustainability campaign ‘#ChangeTheStory’ by introducing their first-ever rap song titled ‘Bubble Rap’ across all the owned platforms. The original fun lyrics and upbeat music sung by remarkable rappers features the campaign mascot ‘Bubble Sharma’.

Notes a communique: “The bubble rap will ensure brand awareness as it will act as a catalyst for encouraging people to be agents of change to transform today into a sustainable tomorrow by urging the audience to embrace sustainable practices and take a pledge on their microsite- https://www.changethestory.co.in/”