ALTBalaji launches metaverse game

28 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

ALTBalaji has announced a first-of-its-kind metaverse-based game based around its reality show Lock Upp. With this game, players can join the celebrity contestants on the show, explore the captive world of the Lock Upp metaverse and take an active role in the real ecosystem and win prizes.

Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachaari Khel will be streamed live on ALTBalaji and MX Player. There will be 13 popular celebrity contestants locked up in Kangana Ranaut’s jail. They will compete for the most basic amenities as they fight for the winner’s title. The remaining super-controversial celebrity contestants will soon be revealed to the viewers who, as a first, can also interact with them and be a unique part of the show and even experience the show in the Lock Upp Metaverse!