Agency09 wins digital mandate for Siyaram

03 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

Siyaram Silk Mills has appointed Agency09 to revamp its digital presence, build the brands’ community, and bring greater awareness to the wealth of fabrics under Siyaram’s umbrella.

Speaking on awarding the mandate, N Gangadhar, VP, Marketing, Siyaram Silk Mills said: “We picked Agency09 after a multi-agency pitch as they are a vibrant, young agency with good ideas and a clear desire and vision to take the Siyaram’s brand to greater heights. They showcased a clear and deep understanding of our brand through their strategic approach, and we are excited to see how this partnership evolves.”

Added Gautam Anand, Head of Content at Agency09: “Siyaram’s is a brand that evokes a strong sense of legacy and quality. We’re excited to build their community on digital, and bring a newer generation on-board to delight in all their offerings across multiple sub-brands.”