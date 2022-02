AdColony launches Game Academy

11 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

AdColony, a digital media firm, has launched Game Academy, a free online skills masterclass and qualification focused on marketing solutions in gaming. Game Academy is an interactive learning platform that gives marketers knowledge around gaming advertising. The first season of Game Academy is now available to marketers from any level and company in Asia-Pacific.

Commenting on the launch of Game Academy, AdColony’s Senior Vice President APAC, Tom Simpson, said: “Successful marketing has always been based on keeping as closely in step with consumers behaviours, but the explosion of gaming consumption means marketers are now racing to catch up with new habits, audiences, and channels. We are very excited to launch Game Academy to elevate how marketers think about gaming advertising and bring the industry as a whole one big step closer to consumers.”