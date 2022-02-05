5W1H bags marketing mandate of Eduvanz Financing

23 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

5W1H, a newly launched marketing and advertising agency by Kunal Luhar and Aakash Chatterjee, has won the digital and social media marketing mandate of Eduvanz Financing, a digital fintech and an RBI registered non-banking finance company (NBFC).

Commenting on the association, Varun Chopra, CEO and Co-founder, Eduvanz Financing said: “The digital ecosystem is vast and continuously evolving and hence it becomes essential to adapt to the changes accordingly to remain relevant to our audience. We are pleased to partner with 5W1H in the next phase of our growth. We are excited to create fresh and enhancing experiences and content for our audience.”

Added Luhar: “We are humbled by the trust that Eduvanz Financing has put on us. We are looking forward to providing brand solutions and driving their social media strategy. Our team at 5W1H will ensure a customer-centric approach that will help them win, retain and engage with their customers.”