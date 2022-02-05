Today's Top Stories
- ASCI frames guidelines for virtual digital assets & services
- 5W1H bags marketing mandate of Eduvanz Financing
- Meesho launches campaign
- DDB Mudra joins hands with Creative Equals
- NatGeo films series on Indian women entrepreneurs
- MullenLowe Lintas to be creative partner of Future Generali India Insurance
- Shah Rukh Khan enters partnership with Thums Up
- Media Mantra wins Lovely mandate
- Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | The fact of matter is that some of the legacy news entities hardly make any revenues from their digital offerings (vis-a-vis print)
- Sanjeev Kotnala: Missing the taste of tea in the elections
Videos