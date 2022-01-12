Zee5 partners with Garnier & Wavemaker for male-grooming podcast

12 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

Zee5, has entered a partnership with Garnier and Wavemaker exclusively to stream – Garnier Men BroCast, a celebrity podcast on male grooming, conceptualised in partnership with Schbang. The brand has roped in actors John Abraham and Tiger Shroff.

Commenting on the engagement, Zeenia Shroff, General Manager – Marketing (Garnier), L’Oréal India, said: “As India’s leading men’s skincare brand, Garnier Men is happy to launch ‘The Garnier Men BroCast’ to equip Men with life hacks, ‘Bro Tips’ about skincare, grooming, biking and so much more. It is the first-ever, celebrity hosted, video podcast dedicated to men starring true Bollywood “Bros”, John Abraham and Tiger Shroff. Leveraging tech in beauty in collaboration with Zee5’s reach, we are confident of reaching the right audience, to drive talkability and consumer love for Garnier Men.”

Speaking on the Association, Gaurav Kanwal, Chief Revenue Officer – Digital & SMB, South Asia, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, said: “Gone are the days when conversations around grooming had to be gender specific. Care routines are no longer limited to women, and today’s man is cognizant of it. In fact, now they are more eager to explore grooming choices. We are glad to partner with Wavemaker to exclusively host the show, created by Garnier Men to lead conversations around this subject, along with lifestyle problems with their solutions. John and Tiger being the epitome of charm, will be the best examples to immerse and inspire across this trend of men’s grooming.”