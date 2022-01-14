Zee Media unveils campaign for election opinion poll

14 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

Zee Media Corporation has executed a campaigns on its opinion poll exercise as a part of its election coverage campaign.

Speaking of the campaign, Anindya Khare, Marketing Head, Zee Media said: “News viewers had stopped believing in the numerous opinion polls conducted around elections simply because it wasn’t representational enough. Our extensive activity and research helped us with this insight, and at Zee Media we used our resources to create the biggest opinion poll of the election season, with the largest sample size ever. We have created a comprehensive, genuine and transparent opinion poll in the history of elections and regained the trust of the viewers.”