Wunderman Thompson rolls out sequel film for Tata Pravesh

07 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

Wunderman Thompson has created a 360-degree campaign for Tata Pravesh steel doors and windows, subsidiary of Tata Steel. Produced by Small Fry Productions, the film – propelled by the combined celebrity of Gajraj and Priyamani – is supported by print, OOH, POS and digital.

Commenting on the film, Animesh Roy, National Business Head – Tata Pravesh, Tata Steel Ltd., said: “The previous campaign ‘Akela Hi Kaafi Hai’ helped Tata Pravesh enter the consideration set of customers and we’re proud to be part of 50,000+ Indian homes. The latest film will hopefully bring many more households into the Tata Pravesh family. The popularity of Gajraj Rao & Priyamani will not only further enhance awareness of the brand but also effectively deliver the message that Tata Pravesh comes with its own frame and Individual Home Builders (IHBs) need to call us before installing an ordinary frame.”

Commenting on the creative concept, Arjun Mukherjee, VP & Senior ECD, Wunderman Thompson, Kolkata, said: “In this film, we take up where we left off in the first one. Gajraj Rao is no longer the naïve, unsuspecting customer of the first film. And Priyamani makes a heart-stopper of an appearance in this one. The effort was to tell the story in an entertaining and engaging way with penny drop moments that are sure to bring a smile. Who says you can’t have fun while introducing a toll-free number?”

Vijay Jacob Parakkal, Senior VP & Managing Partner, Wunderman Thompson, Kolkata, said, “Getting Gajraj Rao and Priyamani together was a casting coup of sorts by the Wunderman Thompson team. They really helped bring this script to life and made it a very entertaining and memorable film. We are really looking forward to seeing the response to this new Tata Pravesh campaign.”