Wunderman Thompson rolls out ‘masaledaar’ campaign for Kurkure

12 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

Kurkure has unveiled a film featuring Akshay Kumar and actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. This film is a part of the larger ‘Ab Laga Masala’ campaign that captures Kurkure as a ‘chatpata’ anytime snack. The TVC is created by Wunderman Thompson.

Speaking about the new film, Neha Prasad, Associate Director – Brand Marketing Kurkure, PepsiCo India, said: “Kurkure has a special place in the heart of Indian consumers with its iconic flavour and ‘tedha’ persona. The brand has the ability to portray unconventional yet relatable modern Indian family scenarios through its quirky, over-the-top storytelling that transforms any boring moment with family and friends into an entertaining one. Through this film, we want to intensify the brand love and celebrate the iconic flavour of India’s favourite ‘masaledaar’ snack. We are confident that our latest blockbuster combination of Akshay’s exuberant energy and Kurkure’s ‘masti’ will be an eccentric and compelling experience for the fans.”

Expressing her thoughts on the campaign, Ritu Nakra, Senior Vice President, Wunderman Thompson, added: “Daily life can be such a routine and boring when there is no ‘masaledar’ twist… but with Kurkure Masala Munch, the ‘masala’ hit in each collet unleashes full-on drama in every situation. Watch how the spicey tangy and ‘chatpata’ flavours ka hit make Akshay a mast chor in the new ad campaign for the brand.”