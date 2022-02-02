Woodland footwear launches campaign for new collection

31 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

Aero Club Woodland, dealers in footwear, apparel and accessories, has launched a campaign for its new collection.

Speaking about the campaign, Harkirat Singh, MD, Aero Club said: “We are fortunate enough to be able to access the priceless resources from nature to fulfill our wants. Since Inception, we as a brand realise its time to pay back to nature. Contributing our bit to heal and reciprocate the love nature bestowed on us in endless ways, with our new collection that is being crafted understanding the paradigms of nature cycle and is sustainable till its shelf life and post that too to give back nature what we took from them in a cleaner, greener way.”