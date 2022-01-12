Wavemaker wins media mandate for Tata Consumer Products

12 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

Tata Consumer Products (TCP), the consumer products company uniting the principal food and beverage interests of the Tata group under one umbrella, has awarded its consolidated media duties of media planning and buying for its India business to Wavemaker India.

Said Puneet Das, President, Packaged Beverages, India & South Asia, Tata Consumer Products: “We have been working with Wavemaker on the packaged beverages business and are now delighted to extend our partnership with Wavemaker for our media mandate of the TCP India packaged foods and packaged beverages business. We look forward to a continued strong partnership and unlocking synergies with the consolidation of the TCP India brands under Wavemaker India”.

Speaking on the win, Ajay Gupte, CEO – South Asia, Wavemaker added: “We are ecstatic to bag the consolidated mandate of Tata Consumer Products in India. To partner with one of the most trusted brands in the country is an honour and huge responsibility at the same time. We are glad to partner with TCP in their ambition to become a leading FMCG player in the country.”

Commenting on the win, M K Machaiah, Chief Client Officer & Head – South, Wavemaker India, said: “We are delighted to be appointed by Tata Consumer Products as their media partners for India. I believe our positive provocative framework compliments the brand’s aggressive growth plans. With the help of our expertise across data, media, content, technology, we are confident of landing business goals for various brands of TCP.”