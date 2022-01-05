Voot Select goes original for Kannada

05 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

Voot Select, the Viacom18 OTT plaform, is set to launch its maiden Kannada-language series ‘Humble Politiciann Nograj’. The 10-episode web series is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Firstaction Studios and Danish Sait. The show is written and directed by Saad Khan.

Speaking on the launch of its first Kannada Original, Ferzad Palia, Head – SVOD & International Business at Viacom18 said: “At Voot Select, we have been constantly growing our content offering. The release of our first Kannada original, reinforces our commitment to cater to audiences across the country and serve them entertainment in a language of their choice. Humble Politiciann Nograj is the first in a robust list of Regional originals that will drop over 2022. Over the next 12 months, we will significantly dial up our regional language roster, while we continue to strengthen our Hindi, international, sports and kids offering.”