Voot partners Ullu to bring 100 shows

14 Jan,2022

By our Staff

Viacom18’s video-on-demand platform, Voot, has announced a content partnership with on-demand streaming platform Ullu. Voot will now be home to 100 shows from the Ullu library for the audiences to binge on.

Speaking on the partnership, Chanpreet Arora, Head – AVOD at Voot, said: “As a mass entertainment platform, Voot has consistently been ahead of the game in providing viewers with an entertaining and engaging content experience. Our partnership with Ullu will help us to widen our content library and meet the ever-growing demands of our viewers. This partnership gives us access to quality content across genres and languages and is a step forward in cementing Voot’s leadership in the AVOD ecosystem. We look forward to closely working with the team at Ullu to explore and deepen this existing relationship.”

Commenting on the partnership, Ullu’s CEO & Founder, Vibhu Agarwal added: “It has always been our intent to make our content widely accessible and available. Our partnership with Voot provides us an excellent opportunity to do so. Most of our Ullu Originals have a binge factor and it matches the consumption pattern of binge watching on Voot. We are sure that Voot viewers will certainly benefit from this association as it offers them content that is fresh and exciting. We look forward to exploring more possibilities to make this collaboration as successful as possible.”