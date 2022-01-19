Vishakha Singh announces leadership course

19 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

Media industry professional-turned-forward-thinking thought leader Vishakha Singh has announced the launch of the next cohort of SHIFT (short for Simple Habits and Ideas for Forward Thinking). Singh has two decades of experience as a media professional and as an entrepreneur. SHIFT is a three-week online and offline programme that is designed for corporate professionals, business leaders, students, private practice professionals like dentists, chartered accountants, freelancers and even homemakers aiding them to adopt a forward-thinking mindset that will help them to navigate themselves seamlessly within their fast changing environment. The next cohort is set to begin on January 26, 2022.

Commenting on the next programme, Singh said: “It is always exciting to welcome a new batch to help them carve a better path both for their professional and personal growth. It both excites me and makes me nervous to welcome a new cohort, exciting because you get to meet and interact with a new set of people, nervous as you await with bated breath to let them experience SHIFT as a journey and see the impact post the course. Neither the age nor the designation should keep us from our quest to get better and grow progressively.”