Viacom18 steps into the world of NFTs

21 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

Viacom18’s Youth, Music and English Entertainment (YME) cluster is now eyeing the big pie of non-fungible tokens with the announcement of the NFT marketplace Fullyfaltoonft.com. It has been setup by GuardianLink.io, an NFT Tech player. The marketplace will offer ‘fully valuable’ digital art conceptualised and created by the MTV, Vh1 and Comedy Central team in India, and is all set to go live on February 14, 2022.

Speaking on the introduction of Viacom18’s maiden NFT offering, Anshul Ailawadi, Head – Youth, Music and English Entertainment, Viacom18, said: “The global Media and Entertainment industry has recognised the power of NFTs. As one of the world’s largest media markets, India is uniquely positioned to be at the focal point of this ‘Web3 revolution’. The brands that make our YME portfolio – MTV, MTV Beats, Vh1, Comedy Central and Colors Infinity, have always stayed ahead of the curve when it comes to emerging trends and pop culture. Our entry in the NFT space with Fully Faltoo is another step in the same direction.” He further added, “The Fully Faltoo collection will be edgy and quirky. This is special for us as we’re giving our fans a chance to own a unique piece of our legacy. We look forward to building FullyFaltoonft.com as the go-to destination for must-have digital art.”

Speaking about the new offering, Ramkumar Subramaniam, Co-Founder & CEO, GuardianLink.io, added: “We are elated to work with India’s leading entertainment conglomerate – Viacom18 to launch this NFT marketplace. As a technology framework ecosystem, Guardian has always been on the forefront of the race to build and operate some of the largest Marketplaces and most advanced Creative NFTs in the space. With its foundation in Creative Media, Guardian has led the race in terms of designing high impact creative NFTs protected by our Anti.RIP technology and legitimacy protocol.”