Ventes Avenues crafts campaign for Tanishq

06 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

Ventes Avenues, a mobile adtech company, and Picsart, a digital creation platform, rolled out a campaign for Tanishq for its new Utsaah Collection. It featured a 5-day Tanishq Challenge for participants to use various backgrounds and a Tanishq necklace to make creative edits.

Picsart created two Replays, a simple series of edits a user can apply to an image in just a few clicks, showcasing the Tanishq Utsaah Collection with various Jewellery as objects that the user can avail in their creatives and adjust however they deem fit. The Replays were pinned on top of the Picsart homepage to garner maximum engagement. As a result, Replays garnered 25.84 Mn views in seven days, marking the whole campaign a huge success!

Said Tanasha Amlani, Deputy Brand Manager at Tanishq: “We wanted to encourage our loved community to adorn the Utsaah collection in real-time and be the authentic face of celebration and cheer. This collaboration lead to people adding their own charm to the intricately crafted pieces and elevated the Utsaah this festive season”

Added Ravish Jain, Country Head, India at Picsart: “Our community loves interacting with brands in this unique way, and Tanishq’s new collection fits beautifully into the images they created. This is a great way for a brand to get their product in front of our large audience in the format they are used to: creativity!”

Said Fauzan Rahim, Co-Founder, Ventes Avenues: “It has been a delight to collaborate with Tanishq for their Utsaah campaign. When we were first briefed on the Tanishq Utsaah festive Campaign, we fathomed Picsart – A Digital Creation platform that was tailor-made for the Utsaah Campaign. Given, festivities were around the corner and people were very active on Social Media apps to share their pictures and stories, Picsart is where they first ended up adding creativity and enhancing their pictures making it the aptest platform to generate user engagement for Tanishq Utsaah Campaign. We would like to thank Tanishq for taking this leap of faith and trusting us and our recommendation to successfully run their campaign.”